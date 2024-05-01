Hecla Mining (HL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hecla Mining last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an "outperform market weight" rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

