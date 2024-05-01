Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Update

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,110,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 18,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hecla Mining Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.30.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.
