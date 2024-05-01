Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 153 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $226.09. 308,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,452. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.41. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

