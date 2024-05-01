Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 30 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.5 %

SNPS traded down $7.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.66. 140,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,181. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.46 and a one year high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $563.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.21.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

