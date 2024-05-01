Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 651,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,264. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

