Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.43. The stock had a trading volume of 108,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,683. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

