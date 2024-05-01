Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HSBC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,465,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 95,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. 714,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,953. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 108.42%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

