Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,647 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 160,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,171,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,009 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 96,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

