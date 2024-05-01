Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 386,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 101,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,676,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,581. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.