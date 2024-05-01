Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. 1,198,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,449. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

