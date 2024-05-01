Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $67.85. 542,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

