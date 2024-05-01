Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,462 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.