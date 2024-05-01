Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,855,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 113.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $10,839,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $6,909,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

TM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.08 and its 200-day moving average is $208.83. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

