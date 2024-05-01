Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,490,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,386,000 after buying an additional 159,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 9.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,705,000 after buying an additional 134,558 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,503,000 after buying an additional 85,102 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 600,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $19.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $874.66. The stock had a trading volume of 167,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,180. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $507.19 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $943.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $815.20.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.85.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

