Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 73,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $10.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $862.19. 179,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $954.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $811.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

