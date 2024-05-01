Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,695 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE F traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. 11,912,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,015,609. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

