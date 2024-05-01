High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

High Country Bancorp Price Performance

HCBC stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. High Country Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

High Country Bancorp Company Profile

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; home equity loans; and mortgage loans.

