High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
High Country Bancorp Price Performance
HCBC stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. High Country Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $37.95.
High Country Bancorp Company Profile
