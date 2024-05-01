HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Update

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 448,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

HilleVax Trading Down 0.6 %

HilleVax stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $132,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 812,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,136,268.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $132,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 812,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,268.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $173,143.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 953,831 shares in the company, valued at $14,240,696.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $986,464,242 over the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

