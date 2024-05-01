Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $147.01 and a 12-month high of $230.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hingham Institution for Savings

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.