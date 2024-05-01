HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

HireRight Stock Performance

HireRight stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.35 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,668,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in HireRight by 106.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 459,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 236,675 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in HireRight by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94,531 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

