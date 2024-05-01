holoride (RIDE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87,510.45

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $87,510.45 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.84 or 0.05052172 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00056016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00022034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003354 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,997,383 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 854,997,383 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0093487 USD and is down -7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $122,796.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

