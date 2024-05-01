Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 1%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $329.43 and last traded at $330.82. 552,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,308,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.88. The company has a market cap of $328.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

