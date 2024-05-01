Honeywell International Inc. (HON) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $192.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.54. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

