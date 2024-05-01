Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001391 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $121.49 million and $6.41 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 141,804,295.07927233 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.82619597 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $6,295,411.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

