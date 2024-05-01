Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOPE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

