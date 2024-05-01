Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $12.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

