Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOPE. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

