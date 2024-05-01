Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.
Hope Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of HOPE opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hope Bancorp
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.