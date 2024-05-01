Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

