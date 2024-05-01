Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of HOPE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 160,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $743,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 35.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 222,506 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

