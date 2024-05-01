Hovde Group Lowers Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Price Target to $23.00

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Hovde Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ MBCN opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92.
In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $220,107.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
