Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

