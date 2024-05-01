Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Down 6.7% in April

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.87. 153,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,539. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.