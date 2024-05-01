Humana (NYSE:HUM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $298.61

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $298.61 and last traded at $304.85, with a volume of 221564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Humana by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $676,800,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $489,300,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

