Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Down 6.6% in April

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,160,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 26,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,999 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 208.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 51.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 48.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 253,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 82,165 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 36,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 548,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,181,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,442,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

