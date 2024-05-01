Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Hyliion
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 2,565.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 17.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 712,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,648 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hyliion Price Performance
Hyliion stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.29.
About Hyliion
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hyliion
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.