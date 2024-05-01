Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 2,565.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 17.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 712,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,648 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion Price Performance

Hyliion stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

About Hyliion

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.