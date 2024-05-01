ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ICON Public from $362.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ICON Public from $343.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in ICON Public by 108.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 16.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,446. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.48 and a 200-day moving average of $284.10. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $181.92 and a 52 week high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

