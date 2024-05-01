ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE APH traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $119.66. 2,061,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.77 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

