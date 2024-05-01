ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $215,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.41. The company had a trading volume of 746,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.37. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

