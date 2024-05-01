ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.50.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.15. 258,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

