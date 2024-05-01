ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.4% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Linde by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $445.84. 589,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $214.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.26.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

