ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,726 shares of company stock worth $2,504,728 over the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $74.85. 495,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

