ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 71,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,935 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.30. The company had a trading volume of 804,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

