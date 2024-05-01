ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 2.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.71. 2,623,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,669. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $577.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

