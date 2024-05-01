IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.82-$11.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.895-$3.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.820-11.200 EPS.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $476.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.64. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories
In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
