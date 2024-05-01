IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Gap Down to $492.76

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $492.76, but opened at $473.00. IDEXX Laboratories shares last traded at $482.48, with a volume of 110,131 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $528.85 and its 200-day moving average is $512.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $2,450,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

