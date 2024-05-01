iExec RLC (RLC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.76 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $2.46 or 0.00004225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $177.76 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001379 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,104.73 or 0.99968285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012637 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003864 BTC.

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.47671695 USD and is down -8.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $7,928,673.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

