IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

IGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.50.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.49. The firm has a market cap of C$8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$30.34 and a twelve month high of C$42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). IGM Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of C$768.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

