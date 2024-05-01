Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Update

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 424,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IKNA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IKNA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Down 1.5 %

Ikena Oncology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,080. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $62.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.33. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.