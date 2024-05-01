InflaRx (IFRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect InflaRx to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect InflaRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

InflaRx Stock Performance

Shares of IFRX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

