Insider Buying: Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) insider Mike Prentis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £16,440 ($20,650.67).

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 412.20 ($5.18). 38,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 410.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 410.46. The firm has a market cap of £139.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.59 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a 1 year low of GBX 378 ($4.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 445 ($5.59).

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,400.00%.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

